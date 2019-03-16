Security alert in Derrylin

A County Fermanagh village is at the centre of a security alert - with homes and businesses evacuated.

Main Street, Derrylin has been closed following a report of a suspicious object.

Diversions are in place at Ballyconnell Road, Belturbet Road/Teemore Road, Newbridge Road and on the main A4, approaching Derrylin.

Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes as it is envisaged the area will be closed for some time.

Chief Inspector Graham Dodds said: “A number of homes and businesses have been evacuated. We regret the disruption this will cause to residents, however, we are working to resolve this as soon as possible.”