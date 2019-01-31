Security alert: Suspicious object was ‘nothing untoward’, say police

A suspicious object which sparked a security alert near Antrim this morning has been declared “nothing untoward”.

The A6 Belfast Road was closed to traffic between Islandreagh Drive and Islandreagh Road at Dunadry following the discovery of the object this morning, but it has since reopened.

A PSNI spokesperson said the object was examined by Army Technical Officers and declared “nothing untoward”.

“The A6 Belfast Road, Antrim has now re-opened following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area this morning (Thursday 31st January). ATO were tasked to the scene and the object has been declared as nothing untoward,” he said.