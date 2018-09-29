Security guard attacked with blade

A knife or blade was used during an assault on a security guard at the People’s Park in Portadown, it has been claimed.

According to DUP Councillor Robert Smith the blade was used to ‘slice through’ the guard’s ear during the attack on Thursday (September 27).

Cllr Smith condemned the attack and said: “A group of some 15 foreign nationals were asked to leave the park by a security member of a contracted company. He was surrounded and received a blow to the side of the head from behind.

“It transpires that this was an attack were a knife or sharp blade was used and sliced through an ear.

“This required hospital attention were he revived attention and stitches were needed.

“This has left the security officer badly shaken and feels extremely lucky.”

He said police are looking any information about this group who may have been accompanied by three local girls in their early teens.

He went on: “There is no need for anyone to be carrying a weapon of any kind that can cause horrific injuries or worse, death. There has been in the UK a rise in knife attacks by very young people and I do not want to see a rise of this in our Borough.

“This vicious attack could have been so much worse but the personal trauma to the person involved will stay with him for a very long time.

“Information is vital to try and catch the person or people responsible and police are appealing for information and looking at CCTV.

“If anyone knows anything, please contact crime stoppers or 101.”

Police said a group of males assaulted the man shortly before 9pm on Thursday.

Deputy Mayor of Armagh, Craigavon and Banbridge Council, Cllr Paul Duffy called on the culprits to hand themselves in.

He said there was extensive CCTV in the area and describe the attack on a council employee as ‘appalling’.

The PSNI said: “Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault at the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown on Thursday 27th September.”

Sergeant Downey said: “Shortly after 8:50pm, it was reported that a group of males assaulted a man in the People’s Park area. The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment to his injuries that were not believed to be serious. The males are believed to have made off towards the Park Road area following the incident. Enquiries are continuing.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 1333 27/9/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”