Service to celebrate life of tragic Adam Johnston

The family of a Co Antrim man who died suddenly in Australia is preparing to hold a service in celebration of his life.

Adam Johnston, originally from Glenavy, took ill at his home in Sydney earlier this month and was rushed to hospital, but passed away a few days later.

According to reports, the 32-year-old died as a result of a blood clot.

The father of one was laid to rest in Australia last Friday, and his grieving family has invited those who knew Adam to attend a service in his memory at St Aidan’s Church Hall, Glenavy on Saturday at noon.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Adam’s brother Ashley said his infant daughter Lily was “the apple of his eye”.

“He was born to be a dad, he had just changed into dad mode,” Ashley added.

“To me it doesn’t seem real that he has died, it has happened so suddenly.”

Another brother, Andy added: “He was a very dedicated family man and Lily was his princess.

“He had a happy life, a loving young family, everything going for him.

“Jasmine is trying to be strong for Lily, but some days are worse than others.”

A fundraising page set up to support Adam’s young daughter and fiancee has so far raised over £20,000.

To donate visit www.gofundme.com/rip-adam-jimmie-johnston-big-ape