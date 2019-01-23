Services back to normal after dissident republican activity in Londonderry

Transport, post and housing maintenance services have been restored in Londonderry after disruption caused by a series of security alerts on Monday, a Sinn Fein MP has said.

Foyle MP Elisha McCallion was speaking after a meeting of the ‘Unity of Purpose’ group on Tuesday morning.

PSNI officers deal with security alerts in Creggan on Monday.''Photo by Lorcan Doherty / Press Eye.

The group, set up in 2010 to bring together business, community, and voluntary leaders with statutory agencies, also “endorsed” a rally organised by trade union NIPSA on Friday.

The Sinn Fein MP said: “There is a huge degree of anger and frustration at the bomb attack in Bishop Street at the weekend followed by a series of alerts which caused so much disruption and upset to the people of this city.

“This was compounded by the fact that a number of key services including transport, postal and housing maintenance were suspended due to the threats, causing more hardship to local communities.

“Therefore, I welcome that the statutory agencies were today able to confirm that all services have now been restored. That will be some relief to those families and residents who have borne the brunt of the disruption over recent days.”

She continued: “Today’s meeting also endorsed a planned public demonstration which will take place on Friday Afternoon at 1pm at the Peace Garden in Foyle Street.

“This event has been organised by the trade union NIPSA and I would urge the people of Derry to come along and show their opposition to those behind the recent mindless attacks and disruption.

“This is an opportunity to demonstrate the positivity, the support and the solidarity that is the real story of Derry – a city that is moving forward and won’t be held back by anyone.”