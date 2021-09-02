Seven fire appliances battle blaze at recycling plant

Firefighters are attending a blaze that has broken out at a recycling plant on the Downpatrick Road in Killough, County Down. Photo: Presseye

The plant is located in the village of Killough near Downpatrick.

Area Commander Marcus Wright, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said:“Firefighters are wearing breathing apparatuses and using hoses to tackle the fire.

“The incident is ongoing. A lot of smoke has been created by the fire and we are asking everyone to avoid the area and for local residents to keep their doors and windows closed.”

It is understood firefighters have been battling the blaze for much of the day.SDLP South Down MLA Colin McGrath said that he hopes the fire is brought under control quickly and safely

Mr McGrath said he hoped that damage to the building will be limited and his thoughts are with those fighting the fire and all those affected.

“I understand that all of the staff team have been evacuated safely which is the first concern,” he said.

“It will be important now for the Fire Service to bring the fire under control as quickly as possible and to ensure that the damage to the property is minimal.

“I hope that the business is able to recover quickly frOm this major incident. They are a successful company and major employer in the area.”

