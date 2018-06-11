Seven-year-old donates her hair to Little Princess charity

A young Derrymacash girl has had her hair cut and donated it to the Little Princess Trust.

Seven-year-old Demi-Leigh Scullion has also raised over £220 to the charity as well as donating the much needed hair.

Her mum, Michelle told the Lurgan Mail that this gesture is typical of Demi-Leigh’s caring nature.

She said: “Last summer she was going to get her hair cut but she said to me out of the blue she said to me that she would love to give her hair to a little girl who has no hair.

“We read that if you are planning to get this hair cut then it is better to let it grow to 12 inches, so that’s what she’s been doing.

“She’s really kind, she has a heart of gold and thinks it is good to give hair to someone who has been ill.

“She can’t wait to get showing it off to everybody and to her teacher and all her friends in school.”

The Little Princess Trust is a children’s cancer charity and their mission is to supply real hair wigs to children suffering with cancer, for the duration of their treatment.

Michelle added: “Demi-Leigh got some nice treats afterwards for being so being thoughtful and kind letting it grow for almost a year to give away.

“We have it packed up and ready to send away and we will keep the fundraising page open for maybe another week or so.”

If you would like to donate to this very important cause then visit Michelle’s JustGiving page.