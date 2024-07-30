‘Several casualties’ after helicopter crashes into a building in Co Westmeath

Irish police said the incident happened near Killucan, Co Westmeath, at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday
Emergency services in Ireland are responding to a helicopter crash in Co Westmeath.

Irish police said the incident happened near Killucan at approximately 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Acting chief fire officer with Westmeath Fire and Rescue Service Pat Hunt said there was “a number of casualties”.

Speaking on the Midlands 103 radio station, he said: “We understand that it’s an incident involving a helicopter crashing into a building in the Joristown Upper townland in Killucan, Co Westmeath.”

He added: “All the the principal response agencies are mobilising to the scene: An Garda Siochana, the ambulance service and ourselves.

“What we can understand is that there are a number of casualties involved, but again, we cannot at this stage confirm the number.”

The Irish Air Accident Investigation Unit said it had deployed a team of inspectors to the site of the single-engine helicopter crash.

