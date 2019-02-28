Severe weather warning issued for N.I. - travel disruption expected

The Met Office has issued a yellow status severe weather warning of fog for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued shortly after 4:00am on Thursday and is valid until 11:00am.

The yellow status warning applies to all of Northern Ireland.

“Visibility of less than 100 metres is likely in places with some very difficult driving conditions,” reads the warning on the Met Office website.

”Some gradual improvement to visibility is expected this morning though some areas of fog are likely to persist into the afternoon.”

What to expect

Slower journey times with delays to bus and train services.

Delays or cancellations to flights.