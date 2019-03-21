SF holding NI to ransom, not Bradley, say unionists

Sinn Fein are more concerned with “proving their green credentials” than restoring power-sharing at Stormont, a DUP MLA has said.

It comes after Sinn Fein claimed Northern Ireland Secretary Karen Bradley would not make any attempt to restore devolution until after May’s local elections.

Party vice president Michelle O’Neill said Mrs Bradley had also confirmed her intention to activate a five-month extension to her legal obligation to call a fresh Assembly election.

The two politicians discussed the power-sharing impasse on the phone yesterday morning.

Under legislation introduced last year, Mrs Bradley is theoretically under a legal duty to call an election if devolved ministers are not in place by the end of March.

But the laws, which also included measures to make it easier for civil servants to make decisions in the absence of ministers, incorporated an option to extend that deadline by five months.

Mrs O’Neill said Mrs Bradley told her that would be triggered in Westminster today.

She accused the Conservative MP of holding the Province to ransom, and prioritising her party’s confidence and supply deal with the DUP over the needs of local people who have been without a government for more than two years.

Responding to Mrs O’Neill’s remarks, DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said the republican party “should not hide behind Karen Bradley on the restoration of devolution”.

He added: “The DUP will nominate ministers immediately and get back to work taking decisions on the issues which matter to the people of Northern Ireland. Will Michelle O’Neill join us?

“Sinn Fein continues to veto the restoration of devolution but complain about a lack of movement on issues which are the direct responsibility of the NI Assembly.

“Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O’Neill seem to care far more about proving their ‘green’ credentials to the republican backwoods than about working with unionists to deliver on health, education and the issues that actually matter to all of the people we represent.”

UUP leader Robin Swann said Sinn Fein are “holding this country to ransom”, adding: “They are blaming everybody but themselves for the ongoing impasse.

“The secretary of state needs to show some political courage, stand up for the people of NI and take decisions to benefit the ordinary citizens of this country. If Sinn Fein don’t like it, they shouldn’t be able to hold the rest of us back.”