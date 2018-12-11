SF MEP in Strasbourg centre as reports of shots fired at Christmas market

The French Interior Ministry has called on the public to remain indoors in Strasbourg following reports of gunshots close to the city’s Christmas market.

Details remain unclear.

However, there are reports that one person was killed and six injured.

The city houses the European Parliament, and at least two of Northern Ireland’s three MEPs are now in the city, with Martina Anderson of Sinn Fein saying she was close enough to hear the shots.

Jim Nicholson of the UUP meanwhile said he was around one mile from the attack but that the European Parliament, which he had left not long before, was in “lockdown” with people unable to enter or leave.

Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson said on Twitter: “We were in the centre of #Strasbourg town when gun shots went off.

“No confirmed reports but footage out of people on the ground injuries if not worse -

“My thoughts & prayers with all who are injured.”

Yorkshire and Humber MEP Richard Corbett said on Twitter that he was in a restaurant in the city “where shots (were) fired”. He said the restaurant was “not letting anyone in or out”.

She soon afterwards added a statement issued via the party press office: “Tonight’s shooting incident at the Christmas markets at Place Kleber in Strasbourg has shocked the city.

“I was in the city centre at the time and heard the gunfire and people, including young children, running away in panic.

“This incident has caused panic in the area with crowds of people out enjoying the Christmas markets.

“Details of the incident are still emerging but my thoughts are with those injured and all of those caught up in this incident.”

Local authorities in the Grand-Est and Bas-Rhin region tweeted for the public to “avoid the area of the police station”, which is close to the city’s Christmas market.

The attack is the second such incident which Mr Nicholson has experienced in recent years.

On March 22, 2016, he was in Brussels, Belgium (where the European Parliament also has a base), when Islamist bombings struck the city.

On that occasion, more than 30 people were killed; Mr Nicholson had been roughly 500 metres away from a Metro station which was bombed.

Tonight, he told the News Letter he was at the annual Christmas dinner of the European Conservatives and Reformers group when the news broke.

“The place is in lockdown – the parliament is closed down. I’m just outside it. Nobody knows how we’re going to get back to our hotels.

“Strasbourg is closed down at the moment as they hunt for this, as I understand it, gunman. We don’t know what’s happening. Everybody is contacting each-other.

“I was downtown last night, and there was a lot of soldiers in Strasbourg... quite clearly to protect the marketplace.

“It’s horrific this can happen, but these are the times we’re living in.

“The terrorists have the upper hand. You never know where they’re going to strike.

“In Strasbourg, in Brussels, you can see soldiers almost every day now.”