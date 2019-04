Racist stickers have appeared across Portadown prompting outry by Sinn Fein.

ABC Council Deputy Mayor Paul Duffy condemned the stickers which state: ‘Reject multi-culturalism’ and branded with the ‘British Movement’ signature.

Cllr Duffy said: “The town and its businesses would be closed if it were not for the multi-cultural nature of our society.”