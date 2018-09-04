SF presses for change on ‘woman’s place in home’

Sinn Fein is working closely with Fianna Fail on the issue of deleting a reference from the Irish constitution to a woman’s place being in the home.

The constitution says that the Irish state recognises that “by her life within the home, woman gives to the state a support without which the common good cannot be achieved”.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald wants to remove clauses in the Irish constitution which refer to a woman's place being in the home.'Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Sinn Fein has joined Fianna Fail in calling for more time to consider whether the clause should be deleted or amended in a possible October referendum on the day of the presidential vote.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said that she wants “those backward words out of our constitution as quickly as we can remove them” but there should also be a positive recognition of caring in “a non-gendered way”.