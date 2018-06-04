Shankill community devastated at loss of 'beloved daughter' Leah Weir

The Shankill community is today recovering from news that local hairdresser Leah Weir died suddenly on holiday.

She was only 28-years-old.

On Facebook Pastor Jack McKee from New Life City Church said: "Our entire community is once again devastated by the heartbreaking news of the loss of Leah Weir, daughter of Jim & Debbie (Deborah)."

He said that Leah's father Jim had stood alongside him many times "often in the face of tragedy within our community".

The post added: "You looked into my eyes on Friday night and you made me feel so humble as you told me how much I have meant to you throughout your Christian life, but within hours your heart is broken in a way that words and songs cannot fully explain.

"Our love and prayers are with you Jim and with you Debbie. and I'm sure I speak not only for our family and for New Life City Church, but for the entire community. God bless xx."

Countless tributes have been paid online to Leah.

One friend wrote: "There are no words that can ever begin to describe the heartache right now .

"To wake up to such devastation this morning has ripped the hearts from us all.. you are the most precious beautiful soul and we are so blessed to have got to spend the last few Days with you having the absolute time of our lives."

Another friend wrote: "I’m so sorry dickie, I love you so much. You are at peace now my angel, I’m gutted that all the love in the world couldn’t save you.

"Can’t believe I’m writing this, we will miss you more than you’ll ever know."

Anyone feeling vulnerable should contact the Samaritans on 116 123.

Or click here to see their website

