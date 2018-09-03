Shark attack: This is the moment a Northern Ireland man is rescued by RNLI after being bitten by 7ft fish

This is the moment a Northern Ireland man was rescued after being bitten by a shark while fishing.

RNLI approach the boat to rescue a Northern Ireland man who had been bitten by a shark

The man, named as Robert Malcolmson, a deep sea angler from Banbridge, Co Down, had been shark fishing off Cork Harbour on Saturday. He was attempting to land a 140-pound fish 7ft fish when it slipped and its teeth caught him on the arm.

He was given immediate first aid by the crew of the angling boat, Deora De, before being transferred to a lifeboat for further treatment.

Crosshaven RNLI volunteers were called to the scene at 6pm. A RNLI spokesman added: “This was more of an angling accident than a shark attack, there was a bit of a struggle when pulling the shark on board. “We’re not trying to panic anyone.”

The lifeboat was met at Crosshaven by an ambulance and the man was transported to Cork University Hospital.

Although blue sharks are the most common species of shark in Irish waters, they rarely bite humans. They usually feed on small fish and squid, and can live for around 20 years. Until 2013, the blue shark was implicated in only 13 biting incidents with humans, four of which ended fatally.

Crosshaven RNLI added: “We wish the patient well.”