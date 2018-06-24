Shock after death of young teacher

Tributes have been paid after the sudden death of a young teacher in Co Down.

Pearse Brannigan, 23, died from a cardiac seizure, it has been reported.

A post on Clonduff GAC, near Newry - where Mr Brannigan he had been a senior hurler - said: "It is with deep sadness and a sense of devastation that we report the sudden and very untimely death of young Pearce Branagan one of our Senior Hurlers.

"Pearce aged just 23 passed away after suffering a cardiac seizure on Saturday evening.

"He had just begun his teaching career in nearby St Malachy's PS Kilcoo."

Chris Hazzard MLA extended his condolences to the Branagan family

"To them, his girlfriend Ellen McCrilly (Moy), a wide family circle and his team mates and his pupils in St Malachy's we tender our deepest sympathy," he said.

Sinn Fein MP Michelle Gildernew also offered her condolences.

She said: "My sincere sympathies to the Branagan and McCrilly families at this awful time."