‘Shock and sadness’ as body of cyclist found on rural NI road

A cyclist was found dead on a Co Down road at the weekend, police have confirmed.

The man was found collapsed on the Ballynahinch Road in Dromara at around 1.05pm on Saturday.

PSNI Inspector McGuigan said police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene, but the man was subsequently pronounced dead.

He added: “At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious.”

The road was closed at the junctions with the Stewarts Road and Hillsborough Road for a time.

DUP Councillor William Walker extended his condolences to the man’s family.

He told the News Letter: “I was shocked and saddened to learn of this man’s tragic death and my thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”