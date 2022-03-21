Shock at sudden death of NI businessman Ciaran McGurgan
Shock has been expressed at the sudden passing of NI businessman Ciaran McGurgan.
The owner of Maison Real Estate died suddenly on Saturday evening, it has been reported.
He was 41-years-old.
Ciaran founded his property business in 2014 and over the next eight years helped it grow into a popular business.
There are now two Maison Real Estate outlets - one in Dungannon and the other in Armagh.
A death notice in Funeral Times says: “McGurgan, Ciaran. (Ennislare Road, Armagh) suddenly March 19th 2022.
“Dearly beloved partner of Paul, loving son of Boe and Betty and much loved brother of Adrian and Sean.
“Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.
“Funeral Arrangements later.”