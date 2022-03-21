Ciaran McGurgan - picture from his company website

The owner of Maison Real Estate died suddenly on Saturday evening, it has been reported.

He was 41-years-old.

Ciaran founded his property business in 2014 and over the next eight years helped it grow into a popular business.

There are now two Maison Real Estate outlets - one in Dungannon and the other in Armagh.

A post on Maison Real Estate Facebook page says: “Due to the heartbreaking bereavement of Mr Ciaran McGurgan our Armagh branch will be closed until further notice.

“Please be assured all business will be dealt with and a member of the Maison Team will be in touch.

“Thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

“Maison Real Estate”

Comments under the post reveal the high esteem in which he had been held - ‘Heartbreaking. Ciaran was such a lovely fella. Thinking of his family, partner, friends & all the team at Maison ❤’ - ‘No words…. We had the privilege of meeting Ciaran and Paul on holiday. An absolute beautiful individual. He spoke about his family, his mum Betty and his friends so passionately

Heartbreaking ’ - ‘Devastated to hear this ,he was a lovely man who loved life to the full always had a joke and made everyone laugh ,May you rest in peace Ciaran ’ - ‘Heartbroken for you all, thoughts and prayers with you, his family, partner and friends x’.

On the company website it describes him as: “In 2013 Ciaran founded Maison Real Estate, opening the branch in Armagh.

“Ciaran comes with a huge amount of Estate Agency experience throughout Northern Ireland, historically developing and managing an Estate Agency with several branches under his jurisdiction, becoming a prominent and well respected figure among many of Northern Ireland’s largest property developers. Ciaran’s passion is to develop the Maison brand and customer service is simply unrivalled, and building a loyal team who have a common goal and vision. Most of Ciaran’s spare time outside of Maison is spent with his horses.”

A death notice in Funeral Times says: “McGurgan, Ciaran. (Ennislare Road, Armagh) suddenly March 19th 2022.

“Dearly beloved partner of Paul, loving son of Boe and Betty and much loved brother of Adrian and Sean.

“Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for him.

“Funeral Arrangements later.”

