‘Short and intense’ burst of all-party talks set to begin in Belfast

The UK Government will later announce a fresh round of talks aimed at restoring Stormont.

New Secretary of State Karen Bradley is set to describe the Belfast-based negotiations, which are to start next Wednesday, as the last opportunity to resurrect devolution.

She will formally make the announcement alongside Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney at Stormont today, with talks expected to involve the UK government, five main parties, and “as appropriate” the Irish government too.

The region has been without a properly functioning powersharing executive for more than a year.

In her announcement at Stormont House, Mrs Bradley is expected to state: “What has quickly become clear to me is that time is short and one last opportunity to reach agreement remains.

“Over the past eight months the political parties, particularly the DUP and Sinn Fein, have made progress in closing the gaps existing between them on a range of difficult issues that have prevented the formation of an Executive.

“The gaps are narrow but there are still significant differences to overcome.

“Based on my conversations so far, I believe it is possible to reach agreement.

“A short, intense set of political talks to restore the Executive will therefore commence on Wednesday January 24.

“These will involve the five main parties, the UK Government and, as appropriate, the Irish Government in accordance with the well-established three-stranded approach.

“The people of Northern Ireland cannot continue to have their public services suffer by the lack of an Executive and without ministers making key policy and budget decisions.”

Mrs Bradley is just over a week into the job.

She replaced James Brokenshire after he resigned from the Government on health grounds.

A UK Government source insisted Mrs Bradley was not thinking about any outcome other than the restoration of devolution.