Short play about a woman’s life struggle and her thoughts about God goes down a storm

A short play about a woman who had long since given up on God but then suddenly comes to rethink her loss of faith has gone down a storm on stage.

The production, entitled ‘Epiphany,’ lasts less than an hour, has only one performer on stage (an actress) and has only been staged twice.

The writer and director Maire Campbell who wrote the short play Epiphany, first performed by Cheryl O'Dwyer as the central character Tiffany

But at its second showing, earlier this week at The Black Box in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, the powerful drama was met with an immediate standing ovation (see review below).

The play has been written and directed by Maire Campbell, and stars Cheryl O’Dwyer as a west Belfast woman, Tiffany, who feels trapped in a life of drudgery and pain. Formerly Catholic, Tiffany, is now contemptuous of the church.

As she turns 40 she longs to escape a domestic rut at home and her repetitive job on a supermarket till for a night out with her friends to celebrate her birthday.

The night is one of dancing and fun but there is also conflict and unexpected danger.

Something happens that causes Tiffany to re-assess her life and the suffering and perceived failures of her past.

The play emerged last November when Maire was asked by Breige O’Hare, based at well.com, a centre for prayer and spiritual wellbeing, to think of ideas for a ‘Sacred in the City’ day of events she was organising.

Maire wrote ‘Epiphany’ as a one woman show, which was first performed at Belfast City Hall at lunchtime. Aimed at audiences both of faith and without faith it got a rapturous reception from a crowd that included councillors such as the nationalist Pat Convery and the DUP’s Brian Kingston.

Maire says: “I hope the show will help shine a light on how our experiences especially those in childhood can be the catalyst for your decisions in life including the more negative ones.

“We have all been told we can’t sing or do maths or hear much stronger insults – the key is to let them go and never let a negative voice in your life hold you down for even a minute.”

Maire says the piece was inspired “by the goodness of my beloved Mum who sadly passed away in Jan”.

“I know she is in Heaven and I hope she keeps a place for me.”

Maire, who trained at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin before deciding to write and direct, has written Ireland’s first Christmas feature film, called ‘A Christmas Star’, produced by Cinemagic.

After the success of ‘Epiphany’ at City Hall, Maire decided to try it out at another city centre venue, partly because such a location is not obviously associated with religious faith.

She was worried no-one would attend the Black Box event on Monday evening but it was sold out at £10 a ticket.

After its popularity with the two audiences, one daytime and one night, she hopes to do further stagings.

• Maire can be contacted by at mairemartha@live.com

REVIEW: A clever and thought-provoking play, that is superbly acted

Last Monday, at short notice as I was finishing work, a friend mentioned to me this play Epiphany, writes Ben Lowry.

My friend had seen it before at Belfast City Hall and described the plot to me and wanted to see it again.

It sounded like religious proselytising and suspiciously sentimental, neither of which I find an enticing prospect in a drama, where I just hope to see a good story well acted. But Epiphany is exactly that.

It is short, around 55 minutes, but compelling.

Without overly tugging the heartstrings, it depicts some of life’s struggle. As well as being cleverly written by Maire Campbell, it is superbly acted by Cheryl O’Dwyer – a one person play depends on a strong performance, which she gives.

It is a touch too sentimental at points for my austere tastes but the play’s thought-provoking quality transcends any minor flaws.