Shortlist announced for NI Music Prize

The NI Music Prize shortlist for 2018 has been announced.

The event, which will take place on November 15 at the iconic Ulster Hall, is now in its sixth year and includes the return of three categories that formed part of the very first NI Music Awards back in 2011.

Over 80 industry and media cast their vote for the best Album of the last twelve months. They were also invited to nominate for Best Live, Best Single and the Oh Yeah Contender Award for best emerging act.

There will be a second round of voting for all but Best Single, which will go to public vote later this week. The winners of all four categories will be announced on November 15.

Oh Yeah is also pleased to announce that the winners of each category will be awarded a cash prize. Best Single, Best Live Act and Oh Yeah Contender will receive £1,000 and £3,000 will go to the winner of Best Album.

The NI Music Prize is coordinated by the Oh Yeah Music Centre and is supported by Belfast City Council, Arts Council of Northern Ireland, British Council, PRS (Performing Rights Society), PPL (Phonographic Performance Limited), Help Musician’s Northern Ireland, Invest Northern Ireland and Tourism Ireland.

Further details are to be announced in the coming days, but for now, here is the shortlist...

Album of the Year

And So I Watch You From Afar - The Endless Shimmering

Ash - Islands

Bicep - Bicep

Brand New Friend - Seatbelts For Aeroplanes

Ciaran Lavery - Sweet Decay

Girls Names - Stains on Silence

Hannah Peel - Mary Casio: Journey to Cassiopeia

Malojian - Let Your Weirdness Carry You Home

Robocobra Quartet - Plays Hard To Get

Ryan Vail - Distorted Shadows

Snow Patrol - Wildness

The Wood Burning Savages - Stability

Best Single

Arvo Party - Liberté

Ash - Buzzkill

Brand New Friend - Girl

Cherym - Take It Back

Hot Cops - Decay

Joshua Burnside - A Man of High Renown

Kitt Philippa - Human

Robocobra Quartet - You’ll Wade

ROE - Hey Thomas

Rosborough - Burn Blue

Snow Patrol - Life on Earth

The Wood Burning Savages - I Don’t Know Why I Do It To Myself

Oh Yeah Contender Award

Cherym

Hand Models

Hunkpapa

Rebekah Fitch

Roe

Best Live Act

And So I Watch You From Afar

Brand New Friend

Robocobra Quartet

Ryan Vail

The Wood Burning Savages

