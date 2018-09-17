Shots fired at house in early hours

Police are appealing for information after shots were fired at a house in the early hours of this morning.

The shooting happened at Dermott Hill Parade in west Belfast.

Detective Sergeant McPhillips said: “A report was received shortly after midnight that two men had fired a number of shots at the front of a house before making off on foot in the direction of Dermott Hill Road.

"There were no reports of any injuries, however, the female occupant of the house was left badly shaken following the incident.”

He appealed for anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity or anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to contact detectives at Musgrave on 101 quoting reference number 7 17/09/18.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”