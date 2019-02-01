Significant dissident weapons haul recovered by Gardai

A significant weapons haul has been recovered by gardai investigating dissident republican groups in Co Louth.

The Garda operation which began on Friday morning is part of an ongoing investigation targeting the activities of the paramilitary groups.

The search operation began on lands near Omeath on the Cooley peninsula.

During the searches, officers recovered a substantial quantity of ammunition of varied calibre, along with a mortar tube which is pending examination by Garda ballistics experts.

The Army Explosive Ordinance Disposal team travelled to the scene to assist gardai and a cordon was put in place.

The operation is being led by members of the Garda Special Detective and Emergency Response Units.

No arrests have been made.

Garda sources said on Friday the search operation is ongoing and could continue into Saturday.