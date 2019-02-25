Silicon Valley company to create 150 new jobs in Belfast

A tech company based in Silicon Valley - Signifyd - is creating 150 new jobs in Belfast.

According to Invert NI, Signifyd makes software that helps online retailers detect fraud and is based in San José near San Francisco.

"Signifyd the market leader in guaranteed fraud protection, today announced it’s first-ever investment in Northern Ireland with a 150-person global R&D centre in Belfast," says the post.

"The centre will broaden the company’s European presence and support its global drive to provide innovative e-commerce technology and services for retailers."

They say this investment will contribute nearly £5m in annual salaries to the local economy

Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest Northern Ireland, said: “The addition of Signifyd to the payment technology sector in Northern Ireland is very welcome. This investment will contribute nearly £5m in annual salaries to the local economy and add a diverse range of roles, enriching the skills base in Northern Ireland and enhancing the region’s reputation and technology capability.

“The centre will employ 151 staff to be recruited over a three- to five-year period, with roles in software engineering, data, risk and fraud analytics, along with customer success positions.”

Invest NI has offered the company £981,500 of support to recruit and onboard a range of technical and professional positions that attract an average salary of more than £30k.