Simon Coveney: No deal would be damage limitation for us

Ireland’s foreign affairs minister has said a no-deal Brexit would become an exercise in damage limitation for the country.

Simon Coveney also said the Irish government would be intensifying its contingency preparations for a no-deal outcome.

Mr Coveney made the remarks in the Dail yesterday during statements on Brexit preparedness.

“Managing a no-deal Brexit would be an exercise in damage limitation,” he said.

“It would be impossible in a no-deal scenario to maintain the current seamless arrangements between the EU and UK across a full range of sectors, which is currently facilitated by our common EU membership.”

Mr Coveney said the EU would continue to seek to be as helpful as possible but the Withdrawal Agreement was not open for renegotiation.

“The backstop is an essential part of the Withdrawal Agreement,” he told the Dail.

“It acts as an insurance policy, to ensure that there is no hard border on this island following Brexit. It is essential.”

Mr Coveney said if the UK chose to shift its red lines on leaving the customs union and the single market, and opt for a more ambitious relationship “beyond a basic free trade agreement, the EU would be happy to evolve its position”.

He said the Irish government remained focused on securing an “orderly and agreed Brexit” but, given the uncertainty in London and the increased risks of the UK crashing out of the EU, Dublin would continue to intensify its contingency preparations.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald told the Dail that in a no-deal scenario there would be a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Ms McDonald said: “In the absence of a backstop – if there is a crash – there will be a hard border, and of course there will be checks.”

She accused Mr Coveney and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of evading the issue “time and again”.