‘Sinister’ group ‘is not welcome’

‘Sinister’ group Britain First did not receive a warm reception during their visit to Upper Bann, according to Sinn Fein.

The group were spotted ouside MLA John O’Dowd’s office in Lurgan carrying posters and leaflets.

Mr O’Dowd said: “Sinn Féin is opposed to racism, sectarianism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination in society. Values which are the polar opposite to those Britain First espouse. The people we represent voted against Brexit and support our campaign for special status. They support us in our quest to extend rights to all sections of society, including our LGBTQ and Irish language communities.

“They outwardly reject the policies of Britain First who do not receive a warm reception in our constituency.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said the group have been trying to increase their footprint in NI for some time; ‘be that by delivering leaflets in Portadown, as they did in August, or by standing outside closed MLA offices in Lurgan’.

“As a democrat I believe in the freedom of speech and assembly. In that context their voice should be heard but within the confines of the law and by abiding by the law. However I believe Britain First is sinister in its outlook and spreads fear through a form of British fascism that is repulsive and damaging to the Union.”

“They are no friend to unionism and I will resist their far right message and stand against their attempts to divide the UK.”