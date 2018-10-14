Sinn Fein accuse DUP of 'driving our economy over the cliff against the will of the people' at republican function

Sinn Fein deputy leader Michelle O'Neill has claimed that their party and other progressive parties will continue to work with the EU "to protect jobs, our economy, our manufacturing and agri food industries, the Good Friday Agreement and our rights".

Speaking at the annual Seán Treacy Commemoration in Kilfeacle, Co Tipperary. The Sinn Féin Vice President said: "The majority of MLAs elected in the North are opposed to Brexit.

“This is being wilfully ignored by Theresa May and her accomplice Arlene Foster and I have no doubt that one or the other, or both will pay a heavy price politically.

“The DUP are isolationists and on the wrong side of the argument and the democratic will of the people.

"They support a Brexit at the cost of imposing a hard border in Ireland or as Nelson McCausland said, a Brexit at any cost."

She added that DUP leader Arlene Foster "is prepared to drive our economy over the cliff in pursuit of her narrow agenda with no regard for the future prosperity of the people of the north who will pick up the tab for her reckless Brexit".

Michelle O'Neill

She said: "The majority of citizens north and south will not stand for any land border on this island.

“Sinn Féin and other progressive parties will continue to work with the EU to protect jobs, our economy, our manufacturing and agri food industries, the Good Friday Agreement and our rights.

“Together I and the other parties, with the exception of the DUP met EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier last week in Brussels as the majority voice for people in the North of Ireland."

In her speech she outlined that Sinn Fein "intend meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in the coming weeks also".

“Brexit is a threat to our Irish national interests and there is rightly a huge expectation and onus on the Irish Government to defend the national interests of the whole of Ireland.

“Sinn Féin has been constructive in supporting the Government in this regard, because the there is so much at stake in terms of jobs, trade, investment and massive risks that the North will become an economic backwater with disinvestment by major employers and a severe roll back on economic development.

“All of this has opened up a new public discourse about the outcome of Brexit and a healthy debate about our constitutional future.

“The issue of Irish Unity has taken on a new dynamic because of Brexit.

"The Good Friday Agreement provides a peaceful democratic pathway to Irish Unity.

“It is our historic task now to persuade people why it’s in their economic, cultural and political interests to share power not only at Stormont – but on an All-Ireland basis together.”