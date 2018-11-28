Sinn Fein: Allowing Easter Lily for council staff ‘inclusive politics’

A decision by Derry and Strabane District Council to introduce a policy allowing staff members to wear the Easter Lily is an example of “inclusive” politics, Sinn Fein Councillor Mickey Cooper has said.

The symbol is often worn by republicans at Easter to remember Irish men and women who died during the 1916 Rising and subsequent conflicts.

The decision to allow staff members to wear the Lily was taken at a meeting of the council’s Governance and Strategic Planning committee and will now need to be ratified by a full meeting of council in the coming weeks.

Councillor Cooper sat on the working group that considered the issue.

“This was considered by the working group over a lengthy period of time during which we took the advice of the Equality Commission and trade unions,” he said.

“There was cross-party representation on the group, including from the DUP and UUP, and when the evidence was considered, it was clear that the wearing of Easter lillies — just like the poppy — is entirely consistent with a harmonious and inclusive working environment.”

Councillor Cooper added: “All parties on the working group endorsed the recommendation to introduce this policy and that is clearly a positive example of inclusive politics working in practice. I now look forward to the proposal going forward to the next full Council meeting in December.”