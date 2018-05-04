Sinn Fein chairman’s response to ‘Jewish usury’ speech criticised

Sinn Fein’s chairman has come under fire for his reaction to an address by Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in which the Arab leader appeared to say Jews have been persecuted because of their “usury and banking”.

Declan Kerney was among those present at a conference in Palestine’s West Bank when the address was delivered, and wrote on Twitter that the session had involved a “wide-ranging speech from President Abbas on the peace process”.

Mr Kearney’s message was accompanied by a picture of himself smiling outside.

The speech sparked international ire, with people describing it an example of anti-Jewish prejudice.

It was delivered on Monday, and a range of media outlets carried translated excerpts.

For example, the BBC’s account says Mr Abbas noted that regular outbursts of violence have affected European Jews for centuries.

“But why did this used to happen?” the BBC quotes him as saying.

“They say, ‘It is because we are Jews.’ I will bring you three Jews, with three books who say that enmity towards Jews was not because of their religious identity but because of their social function. This is a different issue.

“So the Jewish question that was widespread throughout Europe wasn’t against their religion but against their social function which relates to usury and banking and such.”

Reuters news agency and The Guardian have similar translations, too.

In response, DUP MP Paul Girvan said in a statement that the speech “was widely and rightly condemned”.

However, when it comes to Mr Kearney’s description of it as a “wide ranging” address about the “peace process”, Mr Girvan said this was “such bland commentary following a speech which caused reasonable people to react with disgust”.

He suggested Mr Kearney had tacititly accepted racism, and added: “Anti-semitism has been on the rise across Europe and that includes Northern Ireland. Sinn Fein need to have an uncomfortable conversation about this racism.”

Mr Abbas, an 82-year-old whose administration largely controls the Palestinian regions of the West Bank, faced condemnation for his words.

The UN’s Middle East envoy called them “disturbing,” and the EU’s foreign service dubbed them “unacceptable”.

Reuters quotes a Palestinian spokesman as saying that Mr Abbas had been citing the views of others.

Mr Kearney has described comments by Mr Girvan as malicious distortion.

“The malicious attempt by the DUP’s Paul Girvan to distort my description of President Abbas’ speech to the 23rd Palestinian National Council as ‘wide ranging’ and on the Palestinian ‘peace process’, into a tacit acceptance of anti-semitism is absolutely despicable, but not surprising.

“Unlike the DUP, Sinn Fein and I have a consistent position of opposition to all forms of hatred, intolerance and bigotry, which includes sectarianism, racism and homophobia in Ireland, anti-semitism, and the apartheid systems and policies practised against the Palestinian people by the Israeli state.

“The DUP rejected Sinn Fein’s proposals on anti-sectarianism during the last round of Stormont talks, as well as implementation of marriage equality and Irish language legislation.

“Paul Girvan would be better explaining these untenable positions instead of making unfounded comments.

“Also, unlike the DUP, Sinn Fein has a consistent record in supporting a fair, just, democratic and durable political settlement in Palestine.

“Instead of making unfounded and stupid assertions Paul Girvan and the DUP should get their own house in order, and support a rights-based society here in the north, as well as in Palestine.”