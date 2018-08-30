Sinn Fein councillor tweets about confidential discussion

An elected representative on Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has commented on social media regarding the council’s ‘English only’ policy after a meeting held behind closed doors.

In February unionist members on the local authority voted in favour of the policy in relation to street signs in the borough.

On Tuesday, August 28, councillors discussed the policy in a meeting held in committee.

Following the meeting, Sinn Fein representative, Cllr Anne Marie Logue took to Twitter to comment on the policy.

Cllr Logue said: “Antrim/Newtownabbey Council have been legally forced to revoke their discriminatory ‘English only policy.’ Disgrace that the DUP/UUP have been allowed to get this far.”

The tweet has since been removed.

Responding to a press query from the Newtownabbey Times about the social media post, a council spokesperson said: “As this matter is before the courts the council is not in a position to comment on this at the moment.

“The minutes of Tuesday’s council meeting are subject to the call-in period which ends on Friday at noon, thereafter the council minutes will be published in due course.”

Local Irish language activists have launched a Judicial Review to overturn the council’s ‘English only’ policy.

It is understood the Judicial Review is listed in September for a Leave Hearing, whereby the judge will decide if there is a case to answer.

The Times has contacted Sinn Fein for a comment on the issue.