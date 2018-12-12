Sinn Fein express concerns about how police dealt with bomb alert

The PSNI are to be told by Sinn Fein of “concerns” about the way officers handled a security alert which resulted in a potentially-lethal device being found.

The alert unfolded in the Dunmurry area of south-west Belfast, beginning on Saturday.

With no device found, the police ended the operation on Sunday – only to restart it again on Monday.

Then on Tuesday, officers announced that an “improvised weapon” had been uncovered, which they believe was designed to kill police officers.

A school and chapel were affected by the evacuations of the area.

Police refused to say more about what type of weapon it was or where it was found.

Now Sinn Fein have issued a statement condemning the disruption around the alert.

In the name of Sinn Féin MLA Órlaithí Flynn, its said: “Earlier this week a four-day security alert at Upper Dunmurry Lane caused significant disruption to the lives of people in west Belfast with road closures, residents being evacuated from their homes and the closure of a local primary school.

“While the blame for the disruption from this security alert lies first and foremost with those responsible for planting this device and we condemn their actions, there are concerns in the local area around the resulting policing operation.

“I requested an urgent meeting with senior PSNI officers to discuss the concerns of local residents about this security alert.

“I will now meet with the PSNI chief inspector for Belfast to raise these concerns directly on behalf of local residents.

“The vast majority of people in west Belfast are opposed to the activities of whoever planted this device and they should not be punished as a result of their recklessness and lack of regard for the local community.”