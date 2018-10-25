Sinn Fein: ‘Ghost Tommy’ sculptures in Larne show total disregard for nationalists

The placing of commemorative ‘Ghost Tommy’ figures in a mixed area of Co Antrim shows a “total disregard” for nationalists, a Sinn Fein councillor has claimed.

James McKeown said he has been contacted by a number of residents who are unhappy with the Armistice centenary sculptures appearing in the Cairncastle area near Larne.

The ‘Ghost Tommy’ figures are a UK-wide initiative commemorating the 880,000 British and Commonwealth soldiers who were killed, suffered physical injury or experienced mental trauma as a result of World War One.

Earlier this year, Mid and East Antrim Council backed a proposal from DUP councillor Billy Ashe to erect a number of the 6ft-tall figures across the borough.

Mr McKeown has objected to the council showing what he calls a “total disregard” for nationalists in the mixed area.

He said he had received complaints from a number of people who are “very unhappy that there has been no consultation” with the local community.

“Not for the first time the council has shown a total disregard for anything from the Irish perspective,” he told the Irish News.

The Tommy figures are part of the ‘There But Not There’ initiative from a new charity called Remembered.

The charity aims to raise £15 million for various armed forces and mental health charities which help those suffering post-combat, stress-related disorders and other conditions.