Sinn Fein launches response to Legacy consultation

Sinn Fein has launched its response to the NIO consultation on dealing with the legacy of the Troubles.

The consultation paper – Addressing the Legacy of Northern Ireland’s Past – was launched in May this year.

Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill at the launch of the party's Legacy Consultation Response at Stormont on Wednesday.''Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Speaking at the Sinn Fein response launch on Wednesday (October 3), the party’s deputy leader Michelle O’Neill said: “Full implementation of legacy mechanisms agreed at Stormont House is key to realising the potential of the peace process.

“They must be implemented and they must be operated on the basis of equality, dignity and respect for all.

“That will create the very real potential to write the words of a new chapter of the peace process. Such an opportunity must not be squandered.”

Ms O’Neill added: “This will require all sides to acknowledge, uphold and protect the rights of all victims. It will require a collective focus on healing all the wounds of the past. It will require affirmation, sensitivity and generosity. It will require thinking and actions that are not defined by sectarian, sectional, party political or self-interest. It will require political leadership.”

Read the Sinn Fein submission in full here