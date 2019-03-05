Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald hoping to hold talks with chief constable

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald has said she plans to meet with PSNI Chief Constable George Hamilton next week.

Ms McDonald, who was widely criticised after making controversial comments about the suitability of serving senior PSNI officers to replace Mr Hamilton when he retires in June, said she wants to raise issues about the disclosure of information in legacy cases.

“I am hopeful I will meet George in the next week and I’ll have a conversation with him directly,” she said.

“The conversation we need to have is about the disclosure of critical information to the policing ombudsman, to the courts and other authorities to assist families and victims who are looking for closure and facts, and I think everybody is duty bound to do everything they can to make sure that happens.”

Stressing that she has “no influence” over who will take over as chief constable, the Sinn Fein leader added: “The job of recruitment of the chief constable lies in the hands of the policing board, that’s always been the case.

“I have no authority or influence in that regard, my concern has been for families, in particular the families of the Sean Graham bookies.

“Significant information was kept from the policing ombudsman, that to me is outrageous and there has been no credible, plausible reason offered up for that.

“It’s a case of grave concern to me and more significantly the families and it’s something we need to get to the bottom of.”

Ms McDonald said she has not sought legal advice on her comments on the recruitment of the new chief constable, despite reports the Policing Board has done so.

“Any advice received by the Policing Board has to be considered by the Policing Board,” she said.

“They are meeting tomorrow and they should be allowed space to pursue their job and consider any advice they receive.

“I’m more than happy to allow the Policing Board to do its job.”