Sinn Fein MEP says border poll must take place in event of no-deal Brexit

Irish MEP Matt Carthy has said a border poll must take place in the event of a no-deal Brexit, in order to “minimise the devastation caused by the actions of the British government.”

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme, the Sinn Fein representative insisted that he and his party colleagues want a united Ireland to happen in “a planned and managed way”.

“In the possible context of a no-deal scenario we believe that in order to minimise and reduce the absolute chaos and uncertainty and economic turmoil that would be caused as a result of that, then one of the ways that could be done most effectively is through securing a united Ireland and therefore allowing the people of the north’s wishes in the last referendum to remain part of the European Union to be upheld, maintained and respected. In that circumstance they should absolutely be provided with that choice,” he said.

Stressing his view that a no-deal situation would be “catastrophic” for the economies of Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic, he insisted that a border poll on reunification would help minimise the “devastation” that would be caused.

Questioning the wisdom of Sinn Fein’s call for an Irish unity referendum during such a period of political and economic uncertainty, journalist Ruth Dudley Edwards pointed to the party leadership’s change of stance on a border poll post-Brexit, suggesting that “the boys in the back room in Belfast” had influenced Mary Lou McDonald, causing her to rethink her position on the issue.

“It couldn’t happen anyway, because the British government will not do anything about a border poll unless the polls show the people want it and I can’t imagine how many people are likely to think a border poll on top of a no-deal is a good idea,” she added.

David McCann, deputy editor of the Slugger O’Toole political blog, is in favour of a united Ireland. But he told the programme that a border poll in the event of a no-deal Brexit would not be a good idea, but something that should be left for 2-5 years.

“I think it would be one of the worst times to have that because you are piling instability on top of instability,” he said.

Earlier this week, Irish premier Leo Varadkar told Mary Lou McDonald that raising the issue of a border poll now was “disruptive and destructive” to getting a Brexit deal ratified, and accused her party of trying to “stir up trouble” in Northern Ireland.