Sinn Fein senator suspended over offensive tweet about murdered prison officer

Sinn Fein Senator Maire Devine has been suspended from the party over an offensive tweet in relation to murdered prison officer Brian Stack.

The party said she would be suspended for a period of three months following what it described as “unacceptable twitter activity” last night.

Senator Devine retweeted an offensive tweet in relation to murdered prison officer Brian Stack and the party admitted that this retweet and other tweets from Senator Devine have caused hurt to Mr Stack’s family.

Speaking today after making a report to the Sinn Féin Ard Chomhairle, National Chairperson Declan Kearney MLA said: “This is unacceptable behaviour from a Sinn Fein elected representative.

“The Ard Chomhairle has suspended, with immediate effect, Senator Devine from party membership and all party activities for a period of three months.

“The whip has been removed and Senator Devine will be outside of the Leinster House team for that period.

“Sinn Fein strongly disapproves of what has happened. There can be no excuse for the hurt and offence which has been caused to the Stack family.”