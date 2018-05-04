Sinn Fein slams IFA over Irish Cup final anthem decision

Sinn Fein has slammed the IFA over its decision to play the national anthem before Saturday’s Irish Cup final.

The controversy arose after Cliftonville – who face Coleraine in the televised showpiece – asked for ‘God Save The Queen’ not to be played.

Sinn Fein MLA Carál Ní Chuilín said: “The decision by the IFA to play the British national anthem at Windsor Park this Saturday before the Irish Cup Final is yet another example of that organisation making Windsor Park a cold house for Irish nationalists.”

She said in 2013 when Cliftonville played in the Irish Cup final against Glentoran at Windsor Park the national anthem was not played to help foster a “politically neutral environment”.

“[In 2018] it looks like the IFA have made the decision that a politically neutral environment at Windsor Park is not for them.

“What does this say for the IFA’s attitude towards Irish nationalists living in this part of Ireland?”

The IFA earlier said: “The members expressed sympathy for Cliftonville’s position but decided that the current board policy, agreed in August 2013, should stand.”

The board committed to conducting a “future stakeholder review” of the issue.

In response, Cliftonville said that they “noted” the IFA statement following the “decision of the majority of the IFA Board” and would be making no further comment on the issue until after Saturday’s final.