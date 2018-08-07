Sinn Fein to register as campaign group - 'to oust Paisley'

Sinn Féin are to register as a formal campaign group in the bid to oust DUP MP Ian Paisley, the party’s North Antrim MLA Philip McGuigan has confirmed.

In a statement issued by Sinn Fein, Philip McGuigan said he is confident of securing signatures from the required 10 percent of the electorate in order to compel Ian Paisley to resign.

“There is a huge deal of anger right across the political spectrum in this constituency at the behaviour of their MP,” he said.

“They are appalled at sleaze in politics, a lack of integrity in public office and a series of scandals linked to the DUP going back many years.

“This recall petition is an opportunity for people to have their say on all of that and I believe there is a responsibility on us to ensure that process is an accessible as possible which is why Sinn Féin are registering as an official campaign group.

“I believe the Electoral Office could and should have done more to assist people to engage with the petition, for instance by opening more locations for longer hours. However, in the absence of that, Sinn Féin will certainly do as much as we possibly can to assist and encourage people to exercise their right to have their say in this process.”