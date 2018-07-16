‘Sinn Fein turning against PSNI after rioting’

Sinn Fein has been slammed for ‘siding against’ the PSNI in Londonderry after six nights of violence orchestrated by the ‘New IRA’ only miraculously failed to cause injuries.

MORE: NI couple in Benidorm gang shooting terror

READ: Man speaks of disbelief as van full of tools is torched

TUV leader Jim Allister was speaking after Sinn Fein issued a stinging attack on the PSNI after it made four arrests in the city. They came after six nights of petrol bomb attacks on the Protestant Fountain Estate and gunfire and bomb attacks targeting police.

Police later charged a 22-year-old man and arrested a 17-year-old and two 16-year-old boys. One 16-year-old was later released.

But Sinn Fein Justice spokesman Raymond McCartney said the party had already met police about claims that a 16-year-old was arrested from his home and put in cable-tie restraints by police in balaclavas and that another youth was handcuffed during a taxi search. He welcomed reports that lawyers for one teen was making a complaint to the Police Ombudsman. “That complaint now needs to be rigorously investigated,” he said.

However TUV leader Jim Allister hit back. “Sinn Fein’s positioning itself on the side of law and order and the residents of the Fountain Estate did not last very long”. He added: “At the first opportunity they have sided up against the PSNI when they have been taking necessary actions to investigate the ferocious criminality directed at the Fountain over the past week.”