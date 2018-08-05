Sir Knights step out at annual Co Fermanagh demonstration

More than 2,000 Sir Knights and bandsmen took to the streets of Ballinamallard on Saturday as the Royal Black Institution held its annual Co Fermanagh demonstration.

Sir Knights from the three local districts were joined by members from the neighbouring border counties of Cavan and Monaghan and visitors from across Northern Ireland for this year’s parade, which was hosted by Ballinamallard Crimson Heroes RBP 272.

More than 40 preceptories, accompanied by over 40 bands, paraded through the village to commemorate the 1689 Battle of Newtownbutler – a significant event in the Williamite Wars.

Parade participants assembled on the Craghan Road prior to the main procession through the village to the demonstration field on the Enniskillen Road for a religious service, which was conducted by the guest speaker, Rev Thomas Greer.

Among those who took part were the Institution’s Sovereign Grand Master, Rev William Anderson, who spoke on the three resolutions – faith, constitution and loyalty – and County Fermanagh Grand Master, Tom Elliott.

“It went really well. It was a very good day,” Mr Elliott told the News Letter.

“We always try to do something different each year, so this year we had a contingent of people from the Fermanagh Somme Association dressed as soldiers from the First World War who took part in the parade to mark the 100th anniversary of the end of the war.”

A minute’s silence was held to remember those who gave their lives in the service of King and country during the Great War.

This year’s Co Fermanagh demonstration was held in partnership with Air Ambulance Northern Ireland, raising funds for and awareness of the Maze-based emergency medical service charity.

The traditional Royal Black Last Saturday demonstrations, hosted at six different venues across the Province, will take place on August 25.

