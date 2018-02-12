Smoke alarm fitted a week before fire at bungalow

Firefighters rescued a 69-year-old man from his home in Newtownstewart a week after fitting the property with a smoke alarm.

NIFRS said the incident served as a reminder of the importance of having homes fitted with working smoke alarms.

Crews got a call to the bungalow at Millbrook Lane at 9.25pm on Saturday to tackle an accidental fire in the living room. The owner, who had already got out of the house when three appliances arrived, was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Western Area Assistant Commander Tommy Barr, said: “A working smoke alarm alerted the man to the fire. Newtownstewart fire crews had carried out a safety check at the man’s home the week before the incident and had fitted a smoke alarm as the existing one was not working.

“This incident demonstrates the importance of having a working smoke alarm and how our Home Fire Safety Checks can help keep older people safe from the fire.”