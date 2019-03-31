Snow and heavy rain forecast for NI this week - as temperatures plummet

The Met Office is tonight bringing us some unwelcome news.

They forecast that this evening and tonight we will be "dry with a few clear spells through the evening but cloud increasing overnight with some outbreaks of showery rain developing by dawn".

Forecasters say light southerly winds will persist with a minimum temperature of 4 °C.

Tomorrow will be "a rather cloudy day with further outbreaks of showery rain and hill snow".

"The rain heaviest and most persistent across the west later in the afternoon. Freshening southerly winds. Maximum temperature 9 °C."

Meanwhile the outlook for Tuesday to Thursday is: "A rather cloudy, showery few days.

Heavy rain

"Showers will be heavy at times with snow on the hill tops.

"It will be a cold few days with northerly winds becoming strong."