Snow and ice to hit NI later today

Northern Ireland and other parts of the UK are braced for more wintry conditions with snow and ice warnings issued across many parts of the country.

Heavy snow showers are expected to follow on from a spell of rain, sleet and hill snow late on Thursday, forecasters said.

The Met Office has issued yellow “be prepared” warnings of snow and ice for most of Scotland, northern England, the West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, Wales and Northern Ireland.

They are in force from 10pm on Thursday until midday on Friday.

Forecasters said that some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services, while some injuries from slips and accidents on icy surfaces are possible.

The Met Office said: “Rain, sleet and hill snow is expected to clear northwestern Scotland late on Thursday evening, and these clearer conditions will spread to all parts by early Friday morning.

“Ice is expected to form as skies clear. Heavy snow showers will follow, and these will be most frequent across Northern Ireland and western Scotland, where 2-5 cm may accumulate above 100 m with some snow to low levels too. Ice will be the main hazard across Northern England and Wales.”