Snow and ice warning for N.I. - temperatures to plummet to -8°C

The Met Office has issued a yellow status weather warning for snow and ice for Northern Ireland.

The warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid between 12:00pm on Friday and 12:00pm on Saturday.

Frosty conditions in Dundonald, Northern Ireland earlier this week. (Photo: Pacemaker)

As snow and ice set in across Northern Ireland over Friday and Saturday some parts of the Province will see feels-like temperatures drop to as low as -8°C.

"Snow showers over northern Scotland and eastern England will also start to affect parts of western UK during Friday evening and night," reads the warning on the Met Office website.

"Meanwhile, over northern Scotland showers will merge into longer periods of snow and here accumulations of 2-5 cm are possible with 5-10 cm perhaps falling over higher routes.

"Away from northern Scotland, snow accumulations will be much smaller and patchier in nature, but 2-4 cm are possible in a few places above 100 metres, perhaps most especially the North Yorkshire moors.

"With temperatures also falling below freezing Friday late afternoon and evening, there will be some icy stretches, especially on untreated surfaces."