Snow and ice warning in place today and tomorrow

Drivers are urged to exercise acution due to snow and ice this morning with a yellow warning for snow and ice in place until 10am.

The Met Office warn that “icy patches are likely to develop on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to an increased risk of injuries and accidents.”

One school, St Joseph’s Primary School in Ederney, Co Fermanagh, has announced it is to close for the day due to a lack of heating.

Meanwhile, the traffic lights at Shore Rd-Mill Road in Newtownabbey are out of order, the Trafficwatch NI service has warned.

In Greater Belfast, traffic is starting to build up on the usual morning routes:

approaching A1 Hillsborough Road Roundabout

M1 before J8 Blaris to J3 Blacks Rd

leaving the M2 at Junction 1A Nelson Street

A12 Westlink towards York St / M2

A2 Belfast Road Bangor - Rathgael Rd - Ballyrobert