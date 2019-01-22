Snow brings N.I. to standstill - traffic chaos as Belfast International Airport shuts runway

Heavy snowfall has brought many parts of Northern Ireland to a standstill this evening.

All of the main routes into and out of Belfast have been impacted by the snow.

"#BELFAST: all main routes out of the city are gridlocked due to snow," tweeted BBC NI Travel.

Belfast City Airport warned travellers about possible delays and disruption after it was forced to close the runway.

"Please be aware our runway is closed due to heavy snow fall – there may be some delays and disruptions to flights, our snow team are currently clearing the runway. Please keep an eye on your airlines updates for further information or check out our live flight information."

The P.S.N.I. issued a warning to motorists to exercise caution when driving in difficult conditions.

Quarterland Road just before Nutt's Corner from the Hannahstown direction. (Photo: Impact N.I.)

"Motorists advised to reduce their speed and exercise caution when driving due to the adverse weather conditions.

"Make sure to drive considerately, wear your seat belt and check brakes before making any necessary journey."

Elsewhere, a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A24 Saintfield Road near Baronscourt Road is causing severe delays for motorists leaving Belfast.