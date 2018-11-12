Snow could hit Northern Ireland by end of November as temperatures drop

As December quickly approaches, forecasters say snow could hit Northern Ireland by the end of November.

Although Northern Ireland is set to see a peak temperature of 14C in various areas this week, as November comes to a close temperatures are likely to drop to low single figures, typical of this time of year.

According to the Met Office, for the second half of this month “Under clearer skies, some overnight mist and fog patches are possible, which could be slow to clear.

“Temperatures will be above average at first, but will probably become rather cold later in the period, with an increasing risk of overnight frost.”

Below average temperatures

According to the Met Office, “there will be an increasing chance of some more unsettled interludes developing, with showers or longer spells of rain spreading to many areas at times.

“Temperatures are likely to be below average overall, with a marked increase in the likelihood and extent of frosts, with any milder interludes likely to be short lived.

“With more generally colder temperatures, there will be an increased chance of snow, particularly for northern hills, during spells of more unsettled weather.”

‘Increase the chances of snow’

In regards to upcoming weather in the UK, Richard Miles, Met Office forecaster, said, “In the current forecast it looks like during the last week of November and into early December there is an increased chance of more unsettled interludes with showers or longer spells of rain spreading to many areas at times.

“As it is likely to be turning colder this will increase the chances of snow, particularly for hills in the north.”