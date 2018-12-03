Snow forecast for N.I. this week - tonight's temperature to drop to -5°C

Some parts of Northern Ireland could see snowfall this week, according to weather experts.

Counties Londonderry and Antrim are the most likely to see snow, according to Kenneth McDonagh at Donegal Weather Channel.

Donegal Weather Channel is predicting snowfall in some parts of Northern Ireland this week.

"At present conditions on Tuesday into Wednesday look like there could be snowfall over the higher ground areas and mountains in Ulster especially over Donegal, Derry and Antrim." he said.

"Some lower level areas across Ulster could see wintry falls of sleet and hail. The weather looks set to stay rather unsettled over the end of the week and into the weekend."

The Met Office forecast for Northern Ireland for the next few days predicts the temperature will drop to as low as -5°C.

In reference to this evening and tonight the Met Office said: "A few showers in the north these wintry on high ground and leading to an ice risk. Southern areas will be largely dry with a frost and patchy freezing fog. Minimum temperature -5 °C."

Tuesday will be "a dry day with some sunny spells these turning hazy later as high cloud thickens. Cold with light winds. Maximum temperature 5 °C," said the Met Office.