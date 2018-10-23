Snow Patrol back appeal to find Robert Holmes

Northern Irish band Snow Patrol have supported efforts to help locate missing man, Robert Holmes (42).

Mr Holmes was last seen in the Lakeview Avenue area of Newtownabbey shortly after 12.50pm on Wednesday, October 17.

Robert Holmes.

Calling for his safe return on social media, the group said: “Our friend Robert Holmes has been missing since Wednesday. Last seen in the Mossley area of Belfast. If anyone has any information, please call 101 or 999.”

Urging anyone with information about Robert to contact the police, local comedian Jake O’Kane said: “I know Robert, he’s an absolute gentleman. My thoughts are with his family at this time and I hope he’s home soon. If you’ve seen him please do contact the police.”

Robert is described as being 6ft tall, slim with blue eyes, dirty fair hair and facial stubble.

He was believed to have been wearing a dark, waterproof coat, a grey/black hooded top and a green beanie style hat.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police continue to search the local area and we would appeal to Robert, or anyone who has seen him or knows his whereabouts, to make contact with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 557 17/10/18.”

Members of the Community Rescue Service have also been conducting searches in the region.

A spokesperson said: “In addition to PSNI Newtownabbey and police Air Support we were assisted by colleagues from Search And Rescue Dog Association - SARDA Ireland North.

“These searches have continued each day since last Wednesday with CRS being assisted again by our colleagues from SARDA IN and searches being carried out in other locations by colleagues from North West Mountain Rescue Team.”